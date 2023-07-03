VinDoc Lab Introduces the Game-Changing Silarious Handheld Ultrasound Scanner to the UK Market
Revolutionizing aesthetic procedures with innovative technology, VinDoc Lab ushers in a new era of safety and precision in aesthetic treatmentsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VinDoc Lab, a leading company in the aesthetics industry, announced today it is the official UK distributor for the pioneering Silarious Handheld Ultrasound Scanner. This advanced handheld device promises to revolutionize aesthetic procedures, such as dermal fillers, by enabling practitioners to map the vascular system accurately.
This groundbreaking technology significantly reduces aesthetic complications, ensuring "Safety Mode On" for clients and practitioners.
"Innovation in the field of aesthetics has been accelerating rapidly, and this handheld ultrasound scanner from Silarious is a game-changer," said Dr. Vincent Wong, Medical Director of VinDoc Lab. "Not only will this technology provide a more precise guide for dermal filler procedures, it will also offer unprecedented peace of mind for practitioners and clients."
The Silarious Handheld Ultrasound Scanner offers clear, high-definition imaging that can be trusted for evaluating depth, width of the vascular system within the area and product placement. The user-friendly app is compatible with iOS and Android devices, ensuring steadfast wireless connection and convenient cloud exam management. Compared to the competition, this device is more economically priced at £4986, with no hidden costs or ongoing subscription fees.
Dr. Wong, a distinguished advocate for safety in beauty, has been featured on the BBC and ITV, further solidifying VinDoc Lab's reputation for championing safety in aesthetics.
VinDoc Lab will be hosting events at clinics and academies across the UK from July to November, offering free taster training days for practitioners eager to integrate this revolutionary technology into their practice.
To celebrate the launch, VinDoc Lab invites all interested parties to visit vindoctraining.com for more details.
"We encourage all aesthetics practitioners to take a step toward safer practice and explore what the Silarious Handheld Ultrasound Scanner can offer," added Alexandra Cutler, Director of Sales, Course and Product Development at VinDoc Lab.
###
Media Relations
VinDoc Lab
email us here