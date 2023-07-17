Jackie Meyer Group Unveils TaxPlanIQ 2.0: A Transformative Tax Advisory Platform

Are you ready to unlock massive tax savings for your clients and transform your accounting practice using TaxPlanIQ and the ROI Method™ of Tax Planning? TaxPlanIQ 2.0 is coming!!

Renowned tax advisor and Certified Concierge Accountant founder, Jackie Meyer CPA, is excited to introduce the next evolution of TaxPlanIQ: Version 2.0.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned tax advisor and Certified Concierge Accountant founder, Jackie Meyer CPA, is excited to introduce the next evolution of TaxPlanIQ: Version 2.0. This groundbreaking platform, honored to be recognized in the AICPA and CPA.com 2023 Accelerator Program, is designed to revolutionize the way accounting firms operate, enhancing efficiency, and profitability. Two years after the first release of TaxPlanIQ, version 2.0 is expected to release in 2023!

"By implementing our tax advisory software, my firm quadrupled its revenue, increased client satisfaction, and halved the time spent on routine tasks. It's more than a tool—it's a transformative solution designed to elevate accounting services and significantly boost profitability. Our mission is to share this with other firms to improve their health, wealth, and relationships," says Jackie Meyer.

TaxPlanIQ, built from the insights of Meyer's successful practice, delivers top-tier tax strategies to clients, offering compelling ROI visualizations and tracking the gap between estimated and actual savings – making proposals and value pricing a breeze, with no salesmanship required.

To celebrate the upcoming changes, the platform is offering a two-week unlimited trial alongside no brainer pricing of $150 per month. TaxPlanIQ expects to automate up to 70% of your work with the future integration of GPT-4 and pricing will increase to cover the team's time and dedication to innovation.

Looking ahead, TaxPlanIQ also aims to seamlessly integrate with accounting firms' favorite workflow softwares, prioritizing productivity without disturbing familiar processes. Acting as your steadfast tax manager, it ensures all recurring tax strategy tasks are meticulously handled.

"Every two weeks we release something amazing, like a brand new user interface this week, but our ongoing product roadmap is even more groundbreaking!" says Jackie Meyer.

Realizing that every great tool is made better with effective training, TaxPlanIQ includes comprehensive instruction based on Jackie Meyer's proven formula for success and a library of 100 strategies. For those needing more interaction, accountability, and support, the newly revamped Tax Academy offers affordable monthly access to the Founder herself. There's also a program for your staff to become Certified Tax Advisors!

TaxPlanIQ isn't just a tool; it's a vision of a successful practice turned into reality by a top tax advisor, with vetted, trusted preferred vendors and thought leader partnerships. Start your journey with TaxPlanIQ and join us in this exciting new chapter of tax advisory.

About Jackie Meyer CPA:

A distinguished thought leader in the field, Jackie Meyer CPA is dedicated to reshaping the accounting landscape through practical and innovative solutions. She is a frequent speaker, addressing tens of thousands of accountants each year, offering transformational solutions to the common challenges facing the profession. For more information, visit www.TaxPlanIQ.com or follow her on Twitter @jackiemeyercpa, Join https://www.facebook.com/groups/Accountingfirminfluencers, or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/jackiemeyercpa/