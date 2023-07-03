Plant Tissue Culture Market Expected to Exhibit Strong Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5 in 2023 To 2030

plant tissue culture market 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Growth: The plant tissue culture market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. Factors such as increasing demand for plant-based products, advancements in tissue culture techniques, and the need for crop improvement and disease resistance are driving the market growth. the global plant tissue culture market generated $382.30 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $895.00 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Applications: Plant tissue culture has a wide range of applications in various industries. It is extensively used in agriculture and horticulture for mass propagation of plants, production of disease-free planting material, and genetic modification. It also finds applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and research laboratories for the production of secondary metabolites and bioactive compounds.

Crop Improvement: Plant tissue culture plays a crucial role in crop improvement programs. It allows for the production of genetically identical and disease-free plants through techniques like micropropagation, somatic embryogenesis, and protoplast fusion. This helps in increasing crop yields, developing new varieties, and preserving endangered plant species.

Commercialization and Production: The commercial production of tissue-cultured plants has gained momentum. Tissue culture laboratories and companies are producing a wide variety of plants on a large scale, including ornamental plants, fruit crops, forestry species, and medicinal plants. This ensures the availability of high-quality, uniform, and disease-free planting material.

Technological Advancements: Advances in tissue culture techniques have contributed to the growth of the market. These include improvements in media formulations, automation of processes, optimization of culture conditions, and genetic engineering techniques. These advancements have enhanced the efficiency, scalability, and reproducibility of plant tissue culture, making it more accessible and cost-effective.

Challenges: Despite its potential, the plant tissue culture market faces certain challenges. These include the high initial setup costs, stringent regulatory frameworks for genetically modified organisms, technical expertise required for large-scale production, and potential genetic variability and epigenetic changes in tissue-cultured plants.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products: There is a growing global demand for plant-based products such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and biofuels. Plant tissue culture offers an efficient and reliable method for the mass production of plants with desired traits, leading to increased supply and availability of plant-based products.

Crop Improvement and Genetic Modification: Plant tissue culture techniques play a vital role in crop improvement programs. They enable the production of genetically identical and disease-free plants, which helps in developing new varieties with improved traits such as higher yields, disease resistance, and tolerance to environmental stresses. Genetic modification techniques like genetic engineering and gene editing can also be applied through tissue culture to introduce specific traits into plants.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Plant Material:

a. Seeds: Tissue culture techniques can be applied to seed germination and development to produce uniform and disease-free seedlings.

b. Shoot Tips: Apical meristems or shoot tips are commonly used for micropropagation and mass production of plants.

c. Nodal Segments: Nodes or stem segments are utilized for clonal propagation and production of multiple plants from a single parent plant.

d. Embryos: Somatic embryogenesis techniques involve the regeneration of plants from embryos, enabling mass production of plants with desired traits.

e. Protoplasts: Protoplast culture involves the isolation and regeneration of plant cells without cell walls, allowing for genetic modification and fusion of protoplasts.

Application:

a. Commercial Plant Production: Tissue culture is extensively used for the commercial production of a wide range of plants, including ornamental plants, fruit crops, forestry species, and medicinal plants.

b. Crop Improvement: Tissue culture techniques are employed in crop improvement programs to develop new varieties with improved traits, such as higher yields, disease resistance, and tolerance to environmental stresses.

c. Research and Development: Tissue culture serves as a valuable tool in research and development activities, including genetic engineering, studying plant physiology, understanding disease mechanisms, and exploring plant-microbe interactions.

End-Use Industry:

a. Agriculture and Horticulture: Tissue culture plays a crucial role in agriculture and horticulture for mass propagation, production of disease-free planting material, and genetic improvement of crops.

b. Pharmaceuticals: Tissue culture techniques are used for the production of secondary metabolites and bioactive compounds used in pharmaceuticals, including plant-based drugs.

c. Cosmetics: Plant tissue culture is employed in the production of plant extracts and active ingredients used in cosmetics and personal care products.

d. Research and Education: Tissue culture is widely used in research laboratories, educational institutions, and botanical gardens for studying plant biology, conducting experiments, and preserving rare and endangered plant species.

Geography:

The plant tissue culture market can also be segmented based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Different regions may have varying market dynamics, adoption rates, and regulatory frameworks affecting the plant tissue culture market.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to lead throughout the forecast period. The North America region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

HiMedia Laboratories

Lonza Group AG

Biotech International Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Vitroflora Group

Plant-Tech Biotechnology

