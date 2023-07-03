SICCI’s resilience and steadfastness admired

The National Government admires the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce, SICCI’s resilience and steadfastness despite the country’s critical business environment.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP personally conveyed this to the SICCI board of directors.

The new board, led by its chair and Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager of Solomon Breweries Limited, Qila Tuhanuku paid a curtesy visit to the Prime Minister on Friday.

“You stand with the government in our good and bad days. Your resilience and steadfastness is admired. What is most critical is continuous dialogue,” the Prime Minister uttered.

The SICCI board’s courtesy visit was to update the Prime Minister, the private sector’s ‘business critical points’ and seek the government’s intervention on a number of business hazards especially the frequent power cuts and high cost of business investments in the country.

Chair, Qila also took time to introduce to the Prime Minister, her new board executive.

The board meanwhile appreciate the government for its ready-mode to always support and very responsive to SICCI and its members.

Congratulating the new SICCI board of directors, Prime Minister Sogavare believes, the government’s commitment in this partnership has been aptly demonstrated by the engagement with the Chamber of Commerce in various activities.

With its regulatory and administrative powers, the government is serious about its duty to create opportunities that meet the challenges facing private sector.

In its far-sightedness, serious discussions and strategic thinking are already ongoing between the government and possible partners on the use of hybrid power to ease the growing electricity glitch.

The Prime Minister further stated, “appropriate legislations will be amended to suit doing business in the country. This include Tax reforms- to one that would enable private sector growth.”

The government has also firm up strategies to address provincial medical shortage and security concerns especially during the November Pacific Games.

The Government recognizes SICCI as the main body that represents the private sector and their interests. SICCI is an incredible and valued partner of the government in serving our country and people, the Prime Minister stated.

Ends///.