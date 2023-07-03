Commissioner Mactus Forau

45th Independence Anniversary Greetings 2023

FROM:

The Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands

Deputy Commissioners

Assistant Commissioners

Provincial Commandants

Directors, and

Staff of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands and their Families.

TO:

The Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi and Lady Vunagi

Honourable Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare and Madam Sogavare

Speaker of the National Parliament

Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer and Madam Palmer

Honourable Deputy Prime Minister, Manasseh Maelanga and all Cabinet Ministers

Leader of the Opposition Group

Leader of the Independent Group/ Political Parties

Heads of the Diplomatic Missions

Head of International Organization

All Provincial Premiers and Members of Provincial Assemblies

Heads of Religious Denominations – (SICA & SIFGA)

Members of National Parliament

Constitutional Appointees and Chairman of Constitutional Commissions

Secretary to the Prime Minister and Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Statutory Authorities.

Non-Government Organizations

Media

Community Traditional Leaders

Women, Youths and Children

Farmers and Fishermen

Sick Patients in Hospitals and Rural Clinics

People living with Disability

Brother and Sister Inmates in all Correctional Centres.

It is an honor with jubilant, that we send you, our sincere greetings as we celebrate our beloved country’s 45th Independence Anniversary.

As we commemorate this day, let us take time to reflect on the sacrifices of our founding fathers that guaranteed Solomon Islands, a country that is richly endowed with freedom, peace and harmony and ample natural resources.

May we be prompted to embrace the Patriotism of our forefathers who handed us Independence and let us keep this freedom closer to our hearts as we stand united together in building our nation, Solomon Islands.

We thank our Almighty God for bestowing us with bountiful resources and for the priceless freedom that we continue to enjoy and share…

In the midst of what we went through, we have obtained peace, stability, hope, providence and guidance from our regional and international stakeholders through bilateral partnerships.

I would like to sincerely acknowledge and thank each of you for your prayers, consent and support to the Correctional Service over the years since the colonial retro, through the independence and traditional care and support services to our inmates as citizens of our beloved nation Solomon Islands.

Correctional Service Solomon Islands continues to strive, to achieve its vision and mission on its journey to have a better Corrections through rehabilitations and reintegration of offenders in aligning to our strategic plans, core business and making connections in the field of Corrections.

Let us be reminded that, by the grace of God, may this 45th Independence Anniversary be filled with joy, peace and prosperity. To God be the glory, great things he has done to our Nation Solomon Islands.

Congratulations and Happy 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, Solomon Islands.

God Bless Solomon Islands from Shore to Shore.