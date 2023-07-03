North America Zirconium Dioxide Market to Generate a Revenue of USD 133.94 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North America zirconium dioxide market is witnessing a rise in revenue from US$ 133.94 million by 2031, up from US$ 91.23 million in 2022, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-zirconium-dioxide-market
In 2022, the world produced 1.2 million tons of zirconium dioxide. However, North America produced around 25,000 tons of zirconium dioxide. The United States produces the majority of the zirconium dioxide in the world. In 2022, North America consumed about 30,000 tons of zirconium dioxide. The ceramics and refractories industries, followed by the healthcare and electronics industries, are the region's major consumers of zirconium dioxide.
Zirconium dioxide is also frequently utilized in dental products, which is likely to increase demand for it in the healthcare industry. Zirconia crowns have recently received support from patients and professionals as the major substitutes in terms of efficiency and aesthetics. As per the Pediatric Dental Journal, Zirconia crowns combine biocompatibility, resilience, and optimum esthetic outcomes better than any other material for the whole coronal covering of primary teeth.
Fully Stabilized Type Attains 40% of Revenue in the North America Zirconium Dioxide Market
The fully stabilized type segment generates 40% of the market revenue. Yttrium, a rare earth metal, is a stabilizing element found in the Fully Stabilized Zirconia type, giving it outstanding thermal shock resistance, high fracture toughness, and exceptional corrosion resistance. Due to its benefits major end-users utilize it, which raises demand for the segment in the region.
Sol-Gel Synthetic Process is Gaining Attention Among End-Users
Due to its benefits, including its simplicity in managing purity, homogeneity, and physical features at low temperatures, the sol-gel method has become increasingly popular in the preparation of metal oxides. The sol-gel technique is driving the region's demand for the zirconium dioxide synthesis process. By 2031, the segment will have increased its revenue share from 47.21% in 2022.
Ceramics and Dental Application to Generate More Than 40% of Revenue in the North America Zirconium Dioxide Market
The market in North America is likely to increase significantly over the forecast period, with ceramics and dental applications accounting for more than 40% of the revenue. Numerous factors, such as the rising demand for dental implants and other dental operations and the increased use of ceramics in several industries drive the market growth in the region.
Ceramics will continue to contribute the most revenue share, accounting for nearly 25% of sales. On the other hand, the North America zirconium dioxide market only accounts for less than 16% of total market sales in the dental application.
Due to its biocompatibility, high strength, and aesthetic qualities, zirconium dioxide is extensively used in dental applications. Thus, they are becoming popular among dental professionals as a replacement for conventional dental materials like metal, which can often be less aesthetically pleasing and may trigger allergic reactions in some patients.
Ceramics and dental applications are likely to significantly fuel revenue growth in the North American zirconium dioxide market. Additionally, future R&D investments will continue to support the market's expansion by enhancing the capabilities and features of zirconium dioxide ceramics.
Leading Players Generate 32.94% of Share of the North America Zirconium Dioxide Market
Several local and small-scale companies are in the fiercely competitive zirconium dioxide market in North America. American Elements, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Kenmere Resource Plc, Tronox Holdings Plc, and Bosch Advanced Ceramics are some of the leading market participants. With a combined market share of 32.94%, these businesses demonstrate monopolistic competition in the market.
As per the analysis, American Elements and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated are the leading companies generating 10% and 6% revenue share. American Elements is a market leader that provides its clients with high-quality goods and services. The business has been growing its activities in the North American market and has a significant global footprint. Numerous zirconium dioxide goods, including zirconium oxide powder, zirconium oxide pellets, and zirconium oxide sputtering targets, are part of the company's product line.
Allegheny Technologies provides a variety of zirconium dioxide goods, including zirconium oxide powder and pellets, among others. The company's dedication to R&D has enabled it to grow its product line and hold onto its leading position in the market.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/north-america-zirconium-dioxide-market
Leading Companies
• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
• American Elements
• Astron Corporation Limited
• DuPont de Nemours and Company
• Foskor Zirconia (Pty) Ltd
• H.C. Starck GmbH
• Kenmare Resources plc
• Luxfer Holdings PLC
• Raj Purohit Group of Enterprises
• Reade International Corp
• Saint-Gobain ZirPro
• Tosoh Corporation
• Tronox Limited
• ZIRCOMET LIMITED
• Other prominent players
End Use Players
• Elementis
• Smith+Nephew
• Bosch Advanced Ceramics
• Wunder-Mold, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The North America zirconium dioxide market segmentation focuses on Type, Synthesis Process, Form, Application, End Use, and Country.
By Type
• Partially Stabilized
• Fully Stabilized
• Zirconia Toughened Alumina
• Tetragonal zirconia polycrystal
• Ceria stabilized zirconia
• Transformation Toughened Zirconia/Ceramic
By Synthesis Process
• Coprecipitation
• Hydrothermal method
• Sol-gel method
By Form
• Solid
• Liquid
By Application
• Dental
• Automobiles
• Industrial Catalyst
• Electronic
• Paints
• Antifriction Material
• Fuel Cells
• Aviation Engine
• Jewelry
• Bio Ceramics
• Ceramics
• Others
By End Use
• Chemical
• Automotive
• Aerospace
• Electronics
• Refractory
• Foundry
• Others
By Country
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/north-america-zirconium-dioxide-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn