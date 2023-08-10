IDU Promotes Gary Kruger to Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Strengthening Leadership Team
Gary has consistently delivered successful projects. His exceptional leadership skills, deep technical expertise, and strong strategic vision make him the ideal choice for the Deputy CTO role.”CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IDU, a leading provider of budgeting, forecasting, and variance reporting solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gary Kruger from Software Development Manager to Deputy Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this new position, Gary will be instrumental in driving the company's digital transformation journey and advancing IDU-Concept by incorporating cutting-edge technologies.
Gary joined IDU in 2011 as a Junior Developer and quickly demonstrated his value to the company, leading to his promotion as Software Development Manager. During his tenure, he showcased exceptional leadership abilities, a strong commitment to delivering results, and a deep understanding of software development processes and industry trends.
James Smith, IDU's CTIO, commented on Gary's promotion, stating, "Gary has consistently delivered successful projects. His exceptional leadership skills, deep technical expertise, and strong strategic vision make him the ideal choice for the Deputy CTO role. Gary possesses the ability to align technology initiatives with business goals and foster strong relationships within and outside of the organisation. I wish him well in his new role."
Gary's promotion aligns with IDU's commitment to nurturing and retaining top talent, reflecting the company's dedication to empowering its employees and leveraging their expertise for technological innovation, enhanced efficiency, and a sustainable competitive advantage. As Deputy CTO, Gary will have an influential role in shaping the company's technology strategy, assessing emerging technologies, and driving digital transformation initiatives.
When asked about his promotion, Gary expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled about this fantastic opportunity for personal and professional growth. I am ready to embrace the challenge, leveraging my passion for technology, commitment to continuous learning, and dedication to excellence to serve IDU and our valued customers to the best of my abilities."
About IDU
Established in 1997 by accountants and financial systems specialists, IDU delivers innovative software solutions for budgeting and financial reporting across all standard ERP and financial systems. The flagship product, IDU-Concept, simplifies and expedites financial management with accessible budgeting, forecasting, and reporting tools for non-financial managers.
