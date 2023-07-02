Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,371 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony for The Project for Providing Vehicles for Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association (SRWMA) under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

The Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association (SRWMA) received a significant boost today (3 July) as Japan handed over vehicles to support and enhance recycling activities in Samoa.

The handover ceremony was held at the SRWMA recycling facility at Tafaigata, which was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Hon. Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, stakeholders and members of the diplomatic corps.

The project was made possible through a grant of USD136,859 (approximately SAT345,603.54) under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The vehicles which were formerly used by Japanese local public organizations, underwent a meticulous reconditioning process to ensure their optimal performance and functionality. Additionally, one dump truck and fork loader previously used in Samoa were included in the handover, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Japan’s commitment to promoting recycling and environmental education is well known, and this initiative is a testament to their dedication. The vehicles provided to SRWMA will significantly enhance collection and recycling activities in Samoa.

Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects aims to support small-scale projects directly benefitting the grass-roots level as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of the Independent State of Samoa.

Ends.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony for The Project for Providing Vehicles for Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association (SRWMA) under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more