PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony for The Project for Providing Vehicles for Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association (SRWMA) under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

The Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association (SRWMA) received a significant boost today (3 July) as Japan handed over vehicles to support and enhance recycling activities in Samoa.

The handover ceremony was held at the SRWMA recycling facility at Tafaigata, which was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Hon. Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, stakeholders and members of the diplomatic corps.

The project was made possible through a grant of USD136,859 (approximately SAT345,603.54) under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The vehicles which were formerly used by Japanese local public organizations, underwent a meticulous reconditioning process to ensure their optimal performance and functionality. Additionally, one dump truck and fork loader previously used in Samoa were included in the handover, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Japan’s commitment to promoting recycling and environmental education is well known, and this initiative is a testament to their dedication. The vehicles provided to SRWMA will significantly enhance collection and recycling activities in Samoa.

Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects aims to support small-scale projects directly benefitting the grass-roots level as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of the Independent State of Samoa.

