Household Cleaning Products Market Size Expected To Reach $149 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s household cleaning products market forecast, the household cleaning products market size is predicted to reach a value of $149.98 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4% through the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of natural is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest household cleaning products market share. Major household cleaning products market leaders include Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Unilever PLC, Bombril S/A, CareClean.

Household Cleaning Products Market Segments

1) By Product: Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners, Laundry Detergents, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail

3) By Application: Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor

These types of cleaning product market consists of sales of household cleaning products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to remove dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells, and clutter from surfaces. These include products such as laundry detergents, surface cleaners, dishwashing products, and toilet cleaners. These products are generally used to clean soft or hard surfaces in the home. These are packed into easily recognizable bottles, sachets, and other forms with different colors and fragrances.

