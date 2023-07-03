Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Regional Analysis and Market Potential Assessment

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

North America accounted for a majority of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market plays a crucial role in guiding appropriate treatment decisions and combating the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. It provides valuable insights into the effectiveness of antimicrobial agents against specific pathogens, helping healthcare professionals select the most suitable antibiotics for individual patients. The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of multidrug-resistant pathogens. This article aims to provide a comprehensive regional analysis and market potential assessment of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market was valued at $3,040.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,736.03 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030., driven by the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance and the need for effective treatment strategies.

CAGR: 5.8%

Current Market Size: USD 3.04 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 – 2030

Base Year: 2021

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚:

North America holds a substantial share in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Factors contributing to market growth include a high prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and robust research and development activities. The region also benefits from the presence of key market players, advanced diagnostic technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the importance of antimicrobial stewardship programs is driving the demand for accurate and timely susceptibility testing.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞:

Europe is another significant market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The region has a strong emphasis on infection control measures and antimicrobial stewardship, leading to an increased adoption of susceptibility testing methods. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are witnessing a rise in antibiotic-resistant infections, necessitating the use of advanced diagnostic tools. Additionally, supportive government initiatives, research collaborations, and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure contribute to market growth in Europe.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜:

The Asia Pacific region represents a lucrative market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, a large patient population, and rising awareness about infectious diseases are driving market growth. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing an upsurge in antimicrobial resistance, fueling the demand for accurate and efficient susceptibility testing methods. Moreover, the increasing availability of affordable diagnostic technologies and the presence of local market players contribute to the expansion of the market in the region.

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚:

Latin America is experiencing significant growth in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The region faces unique challenges, including high burdens of infectious diseases and limited access to quality healthcare services in certain areas. However, efforts are being made to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, improve laboratory facilities, and enhance diagnostic capabilities. Rising investments in healthcare, increasing awareness about the impact of antibiotic resistance, and government initiatives to combat infectious diseases are expected to drive market growth in Latin America.

𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚:

The Middle East and Africa region present untapped opportunities for the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Factors such as a high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about the importance of accurate diagnostics contribute to market growth. However, challenges such as limited resources, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and lack of trained personnel need to be addressed. Collaborations between international organizations, governments, and market players can play a crucial role in improving access to advanced susceptibility testing methods in this region.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is witnessing substantial growth across various regions. North America and Europe hold significant market shares due to well-established healthcare systems and a high burden of antibiotic-resistant infections. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa offer immense market potential, driven by factors such as increasing awareness, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, and growing efforts to combat infectious diseases. It is essential for market players to understand regional dynamics, collaborate with local stakeholders, and tailor their strategies to tap into the growing demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing worldwide.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the manual segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of method type, the disk diffusion segment dominated the market in 2020

Depending on end user, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Compagnie Mérieux Alliance SAS (bioMérieux S.A.)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Bruker Corporation

