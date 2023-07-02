“Kelajak Bunyodkori” medals awarded

UZBEKISTAN, July 2 - By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On awarding a group of active and initiative representatives of the young generation of the country on the occasion of the Youth Day”, 38 boys and girls became owners of the “Kelajak Bunyodkori” (The Creator of the Future) medals.

This award is awarded to citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan from 14 to 30 years old, who faithfully serve the interests of the people, show patriotism, dedication, and hard work, and make a worthy contribution to increasing international prestige and increasing the glory of the Motherland, being an example of activity and initiative for their peers in the socio-political life of the country, as well as those who have achieved great success in their studies and work.

The Senate of the Oliy Majlis hosted a ceremony to present these awards to their owners.

The Chairperson of the Senate Tanzila Narbayeva congratulated the awardees on the Youth Day and expressed her sincere wishes.

Source: UzA