The legendary ensemble “Yalla” is 50 years old!

UZBEKISTAN, July 2 - The ensemble “Yalla” is known worldwide, and many are fascinated by its songs.

The decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev “On awarding the creative team of the “Yalla” ensemble” delighted all fans.

An event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the creation of this ensemble was held in the capital. Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Presidential Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov read out the decree of the Head of state on awarding, in accordance with which for bright talent, high professional skills, many years of fruitful creative activity, a great contribution to the development of Uzbek pop art, its wide popularization in the world, the artistic director of the Yalla ensemble, the famous artist-mentor Farrukh Zakirov, was awarded the Order of “El-Yurt Khurmati”, the musicians Abbos Aliyev, Javlon Tokhtayev, Timur Khalikov, the director of the ensemble Igor Khalikov were awarded the orders “Dustlik”.

At the solemn event, it was noted that the ensemble’s work embodied elements of national and modern world musical art and took a firm place in the hearts of millions of music fans.

As part of the event, the ensemble performed the songs “Musical Teahouse”, “Majnuntol”, “Layli”, and “Uchkuduk”.

Artists who contributed to creating the “Yalla” ensemble, including People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Botir Zakirov, were also noted.

Such attention has become proof that issues of culture, art, and spirituality are always under the control of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Source: UzA