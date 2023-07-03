Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Gains Momentum | Estimated to Surpass USD 118.8 Billion by 2031

Growing adoption of cloud-based communication, integration of communication tools, demand for mobility support, focus on security and compliance.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the UCaaS Market Size was valued at $27.04 billion, and it is anticipated to increase to $118.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.3%.

By providing an integrated platform where all these technologies are used for supplying and merging various enterprise communication channels, such as audio, video, personal and team messaging, voicemail, and content sharing, unified communications addresses communication difficulties in novel ways. In order to leverage technologies to establish multichannel sessions, businesses adopt unified communication as a service.

Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based UCaaS solutions to streamline communication and collaboration across their workforce. Cloud-based UCaaS offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, enabling businesses to leverage advanced communication features without the need for on-premises infrastructure. This trend allows organizations to easily connect remote and distributed teams, facilitating seamless communication and enhancing productivity.

The integration of various communication tools, such as voice, video, messaging, and conferencing, into a unified platform is gaining traction. Businesses are seeking integrated UCaaS solutions that consolidate communication channels and provide a seamless user experience. This trend promotes efficiency, reduces communication silos, and enhances collaboration by enabling employees to seamlessly switch between different communication modes.

With the rise of remote work and mobile workforce, there is a growing demand for UCaaS solutions that support mobility and enable seamless communication regardless of location or device. Organizations are seeking UCaaS platforms that offer mobile applications, softphone capabilities, and robust connectivity options to ensure uninterrupted communication and collaboration for remote workers.

As communication and collaboration become increasingly digital, data security and privacy are critical considerations. UCaaS providers are placing a strong emphasis on enhancing security features, including data encryption, access controls, and compliance with industry regulations such as GDPR. This trend ensures that organizations can confidently adopt UCaaS solutions while safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining compliance.

Key players profiled in the report include Avaya, Inc., BroadSoft, Inc, BxB, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Genesys, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corporation, RingCentral, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the unified communications as a service industry.

