International Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine starts its activities – Watch online today

The International Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) starts its work today, 3 July, in The Hague.

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine invites a wider audience to join the Eurojust and the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation in an online press conference dedicated to the launch.

The main purpose of the ICPA is to support and enhance investigations into crimes of aggression, by securing key evidence and facilitating case building at the earliest possible stage.

“Witness a very important event for both Ukraine and the entire international community,” the EU Delegation wrote on its Facebook page.

The conference starts 3 July at 12:15 EET.

