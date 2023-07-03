Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,424 in the last 365 days.

International Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine starts its activities – Watch online today

The International Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) starts its work today, 3 July, in The Hague.

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine invites a wider audience to join the Eurojust and the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation in an online press conference dedicated to the launch. 

The main purpose of the ICPA is to support and enhance investigations into crimes of aggression, by securing key evidence and facilitating case building at the earliest possible stage.

“Witness a very important event for both Ukraine and the entire international community,” the EU Delegation wrote on its Facebook page.

The conference starts 3 July at 12:15 EET.

To join the livestream, please follow the link.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

International Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine starts its activities – Watch online today

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more