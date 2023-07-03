Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s tall oil fatty acid market forecast, the tall oil fatty acid market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.32 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for tall oil-based biofuel is expected to drive the tall oil fatty acid market demand in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major tall oil fatty acid manufacturers include Kraton Corporation, Forchem, Harima Chemicals, Georgia Pacific, Kraton Corporation, Forchem, Harima Chemicals, Georgia Pacific, Eastman, Lascaray, Chemical Associates.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Segments

1) By Product: Oleic Acid, Linoleic Acid, Other Products

2) By Application: Dimer Acid, Alkyd Resin, Fatty Acid Ester, Other Applications

3) By End User: Soaps and Detergents, Plastic Additives, Coatings, Lubricants, Fuel Additives, and Other End Users

This type of oil fatty acid (also known as liquid rosin or tallow) is a light-colored oil fatty acid obtained by fractional distilling crude tall oil. It is obtained from crude tall oil, a by-product of the Kraft paper pulping process, and is used where long-chain fatty acids are required, such as in soaps and detergents, lubricants, fuel additives, paints and coatings, and plastics.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC