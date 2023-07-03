Data Center Performance: Data Center Rack Market Size Continues to Expand | Predicted to Cross USD 9.5 Billion by 2031

Increasing demand for high-density computing, shift towards modular and scalable solutions, advanced management and monitoring capabilities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Center Rack Market size was worth $3.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to increase to $9.5 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Due to the growing demand for extra data storage capacity to fulfil the needs of internal and external IT services, the idea of data centre rack has grown in popularity recently. The data centre rack has become a popular choice for boosting business continuity and expanding the current data centre capacity. Instead of spending a significant amount of money building their own data centres, many businesses, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, prefer to use data centre rack technology.

With the exponential growth of data and the need for faster processing speeds, there is a rising demand for high-density computing in data centers. This trend is driving the adoption of data center racks that can accommodate a higher number of servers and networking equipment in a compact space, maximizing efficiency and reducing footprint.

Data centers are moving towards modular and scalable rack solutions to adapt to evolving business needs. Modular racks allow for easier installation, maintenance, and upgrades, providing flexibility in scaling up or down as per demand. These solutions enable data center operators to optimize resource utilization and align their infrastructure with changing requirements.

Energy efficiency and cooling have become critical considerations in data center operations. As power consumption and cooling costs rise, there is a growing emphasis on data center rack designs that facilitate efficient airflow management, reduce energy consumption, and enable effective cooling strategies. Innovations in rack designs, such as optimized airflow patterns and intelligent cooling systems, are driving this trend.

Data center operators are seeking enhanced management and monitoring capabilities for their rack infrastructure. This includes features such as remote monitoring, intelligent power distribution, environmental sensors, and asset tracking. These capabilities enable better resource allocation, proactive maintenance, and real-time monitoring of rack-level performance, contributing to improved operational efficiency and uptime.

The key players that operate in the data center rack market analysis are Black Box, Eaton Corporation, Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu, Dell Technologies Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data center rack industry.

