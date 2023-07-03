NAP: Updates to Drive-Through and Walk-In Services

Based on the World Health Organization’s announcement declaring that it no longer considers COVID-19 as a global health emergency and the CNMI Governor’s Directive Order 2023-005 – Rescission of Directive No. 2021-002, the CNMI Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP) will continue distributing monthly benefits through drive-through and walk-in services at its As Lito office within the first five working days of the month beginning on July 3rd, 2023, from 8AM to 3PM.

Thereafter, benefits will be distributed through walk-in services only until the end of each month. Please follow your schedule day stated in the Newsletter that was given to you with your benefit last month.