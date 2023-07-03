Creative Force Wins 2023 Globee® Award for Information Technology in Customer Service

Globee award for customer service

The client success team at Creative Force has been named a winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology

NAXXAR, MALTA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The client success team at Creative Force was awarded the Silver Globee in Customer Service Department of the Year Award (IT) by the Globee Business Awards, which credited Creative Force for its global and readily available team and fast response time.

The global awards celebrate outstanding achievements in information technology and cybersecurity. They acknowledge vendors who demonstrate excellence through their advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services. This award highlights the remarkable contributions made by the Creative Force client success team and their commitment to outstanding service.

As a globally distributed, remote team, the Creative Force client success team is available 24 hours a day, five days a week, and has an average response time of less than one hour. Receiving the award on the team was: Alex Bon Ami, Carl Turner, Cil Tabbi, Doug Mason, Gabriela Chavez, Jeremy Pintus, Josephine Borromeo, Karen Jakobsen, Marco Gallardo and Sean Judd.

“Winning this award is a testament to our unwavering dedication in providing fast and well-considered help to all our clients,” said Client Success Director Diya Singh.

“From different time zones to diverse cultures, this team is a solid unit who look after each other and grow together. We work hard to provide a seamless support experience, always looking to deliver personalised solutions to our clients worldwide. Our team firmly believes that each interaction is an opportunity to go beyond expectations and make a meaningful impact on our clients’ program success. This award is a nice validation of what we always knew to be true.”

Creative Force is the parent company of two B2B SaaS products: Award Force, the industry-leading awards management software; and Good Grants, a grants management software, which was recently also awarded Best Support for Summer 2023 by third-party review site G2.

Both software are feature-rich and highly customisable. While designed to be intuitive and easy to use, the software offers a high level of flexibility, and the client success team must support complex client queries.

The client success team at Creative Force is a talented group of ten technical experts who always go the extra mile to help clients, establish trust and build long-lasting relationships.This small team is responsible for expertly supporting 30,000 admin users.

About the Globee Awards

The term “Globee” is a combination of the words “global” and “business.” The Globee Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business. See the complete list of 2023 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/.

About Creative Force:

Creative Force is a European software company, born global, registered in Malta. Fully remote and globally distributed, Creative Force is the team behind Award Force and Good Grants, software designed to recognise excellence. Creative Force products are known for their ease of use, great design and award-winning support, earning clients across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas. Learn more: https://www.creativeforce.team/.