Exclusive Collections of Top Luxury Designers at Aashni + Co
Explore our Digital Trunk Shows: shop exclusives from top designers such as Osaa by Adarsh, Itrh, Sulakshana Monga, Premya by Manishii and more at Aashni & Co.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aashni & Co is a pioneered house of elite designers that brings a selection of splendor styles and ethnic wear. This season celebrate flair with the most exclusive collection of top Indian designers at Aashni & Co’s Digital Trunk Show. Get ready to find some of the most extraordinary assortments of luxury clothing and accessories for both men and women.
Explore magnificently designed lehengas, anarkalis, sharara sets, sarees, bandi sets, and kurtas, which are delicately crafted by the finest designers, including Osaa by Adarsh, Itrh, Sulakshana Monga, Premya by Manishii, Papa Don’t Preach, Zevar by Geeta, Maisara, Label Crestili, Tisa and more. A one-stop fashion destination, Aashni & Co, gives high-end couture and accessories for everyone.
Add a zest of glamour and extravaganza to the closet with these wide ranges of occasional wear. Aashni & Co caters to the quintessential needs of modern women and men who want to make a captivating entrance at special occasions like weddings, receptions, after-parties, cocktail events, and other grandiose occasions.
To all fashion aficionados, don’t wait up; shop at the Aashni & Co’s Digital Trunk Show of the season, starting from 21st June to 5th July 2023, at the multi-designer store, Aashni & Co.
Yashita Tawde
Aashni and Co
+447557289871 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram