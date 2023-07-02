TAIWAN, July 2 - The website of the Office of the President will be out of service on July 9, 2023 from 09:00 to 11:00 local time for system maintenance. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

The website of the Office of the President will be out of service on July 9, 2023 from 09:00 to 11:00 local time for system maintenance. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.