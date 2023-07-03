ALFA Cup 2023: Uniting Communities Through the Love of Football

Australian Lebanese Football Association (ALFA) Oz Arab Media Logo

The Australian Lebanese Football Association - ALFA announced the launch of the ALFA Cup 2023, taking place in October. Team registrations are now open.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where diversity and inclusivity are celebrated, sports have often served as a powerful catalyst to bring people together. The Australian Lebanese Football Association (ALFA) understands this sentiment well, as they gear up to host the highly anticipated ALFA Cup 2023. The President of ALFA, Remy Wehbe, recently shared an exciting message outlining the details of the upcoming tournament, emphasizing the association's commitment to fostering camaraderie and celebrating the love of football.

The ALFA Cup 2023 is poised to take place at two esteemed sporting venues in New South Wales, Australia. The tournament will commence with the First Round and Quarter Finals games, scheduled for the 7th and 8th of October 2023. The venue for these matches is the Birrong Sports Complex, situated at 100 Gascoigne Rd, Birrong. As teams take the field, they will engage in spirited competition, showcasing their skills and determination to secure a spot in the next round.

Following the initial matches, the tournament will move to The Crest Sporting Complex, located at McClean St Georges Hall/Bass Hill, for the Semi Finals, Third Place playoff, and the highly-anticipated Grand Final. The Crest Sporting Complex is renowned for its top-tier facilities, creating an atmosphere that will undoubtedly elevate the intensity and excitement of the matches. Mark your calendars for Sunday, the 15th of October 2023, as this is a date not to be missed by football enthusiasts.

The ALFA Cup 2023 has adopted a format that ensures action-packed games, with each match lasting for 60 minutes and including a 15-minute break. This structure guarantees that spectators will be treated to fast-paced, thrilling football encounters throughout the tournament. From strategic plays to breathtaking goals, players will have the opportunity to showcase their talents while captivating the audience with their skills on the field.

The tournament will witness the participation of 16 teams from the AA GROUP category. This diverse lineup exemplifies ALFA's commitment to inclusivity and the promotion of multiculturalism through the universal language of football. With teams representing various backgrounds and communities, the ALFA Cup 2023 promises to be a melting pot of cultures, fostering a sense of unity and understanding among players and spectators alike.

To secure a spot in the ALFA Cup 2023, teams are urged to confirm their participation by Friday, the 28th of July. Given the limited number of spots available, it is advisable for teams to act swiftly. Each team is required to pay an entry fee of $600, which should be transferred to the designated bank account at the earliest convenience. The Australian Lebanese Football Association's account details are as follows: BSB 082-128, Acc 39-330-4899. When making the payment, teams are kindly requested to reference their country name to ensure proper identification.

As anticipation builds for the ALFA Cup 2023, teams eagerly await the announcement of the tournament draw. This pivotal event is set to take place in August, marking the beginning of a new chapter for each team as they discover their opponents and begin strategizing for the exhilarating matches ahead.

President Remy Wehbe and the entire ALFA committee kindly request teams to confirm the receipt of the SMS notification sent to them. This gesture helps to ensure seamless communication and guarantees that teams receive all the necessary updates and information leading up to the tournament.

The ALFA Cup 2023 represents more than just a football tournament. It is a celebration of unity, friendship, and the power of sport to bridge gaps and bring communities together. As teams from diverse backgrounds come together to compete, they have an opportunity to forge lasting connections, learn from one another, and showcase the true spirit of football.

ALFA is committed to organizing a memorable event that not only showcases the athletic prowess of its participants but also embodies the values of respect, friendship, and cultural exchange. The ALFA Cup 2023 promises to be a momentous occasion, where the love of football transcends boundaries and unites communities in a shared passion.

Get ready to witness the ALFA Cup 2023, a spectacle of skill, teamwork, and the unifying spirit of football. Let us join hands and support the participants as they create memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.