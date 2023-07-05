A Great Opportunity for Australian Companies
Explore the opportunities of the over $673 billion annual US government marketJOHNS CREEK, GA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Most companies in the Australia probably do not know they can bid on contract opportunities with the US Federal government on an equal footing with US companies. Out of more than 777,000 companies registered to do business with the US Federal government in the System for Award Management (SAM.gov), only 524 are located in Australia. Clearly, many companies in Australia are missing out on US government contracts on which they could compete and win. Bidding on US government contract opportunities is a way Australian companies can increase sales without spending money on marketing and advertising.
The US and the Australia are both parties to the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (GPA). The GPA allows companies in the member countries to compete on an equal footing in the government procurement of the other member countries. Last year, the US Federal government signed 11 million contracts for goods and services. In addition to items for defense, the US government buys nearly every type of product and service that is used in the world.
Foreign companies are not required to have an office in the US bid on US government tenders. Nor does a company have to be big to win US government contracts: The vast majority of those contracts are awarded to medium-sized and small businesses.
The System for Award Management (SAM)
US government contracting is managed at http://www.sam.gov. However, the first step a company must take if it wants to bid on open tenders is to establish an account with SAM. Although technically it is free to register in SAM, it can be difficult and time-consuming to register without assistance. Australian companies interested in registering in SAM are welcome to send a message to Arnett & Lin Consultants at arnettlin@outlook.com for assistance or more information.
Steven Arnett is a partner at Arnett & Lin Consultants. He formerly served as the chief of the US National Codification Bureau and as chief of codification for NATO. while working for the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Arnett & Lin Consultants has been registered in SAM since 2015, and the company has won many US government contracts.
