Andrew Osei-Karmen Launches the Global Expert Witness Society
EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Osei Karmen is an established British actor who has starred in several television productions and movies in Europe and the U.S. However, before he became an actor, he worked in Medical Law in the UK National Health Service. His specialised areas include MSK Sonography and Clinical Negligence case work. He worked closely with Fellow medical professionals and Lawyers with a passion to help people and make a difference to patients, especially with the challenges the medical industry continuously faces.
Despite being an actor Andrew continues to consult medical companies throughout the world as an International Panel Member on the Council of Medical Experts with New York city based company Guide Point Global. He always wanted to give back to the industry that had given him vast knowledge in Healthcare and Law. Having such close relationships with Surgeons and Doctors all over the world Andrew and associate Doctors have invested in the new Company, Expert Witnesses Society. A Society for Medical and Legal professionals to network and build relationships to work on high profile medical cases. The Society will include a database of Expert Witnesses from all medical fields across the world for legal firms to recruit for high value medico Legal cases.
Andrew knew that his experience in medical law would be invaluable in this field and that’s why he is leading the launch of the society on August 28th, 2023. Andrew and the Council are currently reviewing applications for new members to join the society ready for the launch date and welcome medical professionals to contact the council to discuss their experience and gaining membership inclusion in the database.
Andrew Osei-Karmen is currently meeting Bond Solon members to explain how the Expert Witness Society can help medical professionals grow and establish themselves in the Medico Legal industry. He believes that experts should have access to quality support and development and law firms should be able to easily access talented medical professionals of all fields.
Andrew is not only a talented actor but also a passionate advocate for healthcare and law. He is using his experience in medical law to make a difference in the world and help those who need it most.
Website: www.expertwitnesssociety.com
Maggie Swan
Despite being an actor Andrew continues to consult medical companies throughout the world as an International Panel Member on the Council of Medical Experts with New York city based company Guide Point Global. He always wanted to give back to the industry that had given him vast knowledge in Healthcare and Law. Having such close relationships with Surgeons and Doctors all over the world Andrew and associate Doctors have invested in the new Company, Expert Witnesses Society. A Society for Medical and Legal professionals to network and build relationships to work on high profile medical cases. The Society will include a database of Expert Witnesses from all medical fields across the world for legal firms to recruit for high value medico Legal cases.
Andrew knew that his experience in medical law would be invaluable in this field and that’s why he is leading the launch of the society on August 28th, 2023. Andrew and the Council are currently reviewing applications for new members to join the society ready for the launch date and welcome medical professionals to contact the council to discuss their experience and gaining membership inclusion in the database.
Andrew Osei-Karmen is currently meeting Bond Solon members to explain how the Expert Witness Society can help medical professionals grow and establish themselves in the Medico Legal industry. He believes that experts should have access to quality support and development and law firms should be able to easily access talented medical professionals of all fields.
Andrew is not only a talented actor but also a passionate advocate for healthcare and law. He is using his experience in medical law to make a difference in the world and help those who need it most.
Website: www.expertwitnesssociety.com
Maggie Swan
Expert Witness Society
email us here