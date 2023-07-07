In 'Two Faces of the Moon,' a Woman Seeks Meaning through Nature, Solitude, and Endurance on an Island in Canada
written by Carolyn McGrath; on sale July 24, 2023
This absorbing book is a work of art, exploring natural beauty, solitude, and the mysteries of parental influence. I enjoyed it immensely.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new memoir, 'Two Faces of the Moon' by Carolyn McGrath.
— Adele Glimm, author of 'Rachel Carson: Protecting Our Earth'
When Virginia Woolf published 'A Room of One’s Own' in 1929, she pointed out the importance of solitude for the intellectual freedom of women. 'Two Faces of the Moon' is about a woman who has a whole island of her own where she can retreat to contemplate the greater questions in her life—including questions about her feelings for her parents and their influence on her own identity.
A glorious book that immerses the reader in nature while contemplating its effect on the life of the author, and telling the stories of other women unafraid to seek themselves in the wilderness, 'Two Faces of the Moon' is scheduled for release on July 24, 2023.
'Each summer, Carolyn McGrath leaves her home and husband to live alone in her log cabin on a small island in Canada. Her only companions are two dogs, abundant wildlife, and the ghost of her father, who died and left the island to her when she was seventeen. During the summer of 2001, she challenges her husband’s claim that her need for solitude renders her strange, recounting stories of many women who have immersed themselves in isolation in order to explore the natural world. McGrath senses that she’s one person while alone on her island, and quite another out in the world. Her island self remains separate from the one who visits her dying mother in a nursing home. While she had always adored her father, taking from him her love for the lake and for the people who’ve made their lives there, she struggles to reconcile those feelings with the way he entered into this wilderness to kill the wild creatures with whom she shares her island home. This leads her to a humbling discovery.'
About the Author
Carolyn McGrath has a degree in classics from the University of Iowa and an MA in creative writing from Stony Brook University in New York, where she taught for years in the Department of English and directed the Stony Brook $1000 Short Fiction Prize. She now lives in Charlottesville, Virginia, where, before the pandemic, she taught poetry and developmental English and formed a book club in a high-security prison for women. In 2020, Canada closed the US-Canadian border, causing her to break her record of spending every summer of her life on her island on Bobs Lake.
'Two Faces of the Moon' (paperback, 163 pages, $16.95 / Kindle e-book $7.99) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
