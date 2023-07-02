Tulfo slams anti-poor tax imposition on junk food, other food items

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo deplored the Bureau of Internal Revenue's (BIR) "anti-poor" plan to impose taxes on junk food and other food items next year.

Tulfo stressed that the sector of the poorest of the poor heavily rely on these affordable food items, which they consider as necessity instead of luxury, to survive.

In fact, the poor would even eat chips as viands at times to feed their hungry stomachs. That's why Tulfo said taxing junk food would only bring much hardships for them.

"Bakit pinagdidiskitahan ng BIR ang mga chichirya at nais nilang patawan ng buwis ang mga ito? This is very anti-poor!," he said.

"Kung ang pakay nila ay para makalikom ng dagdag kita para sa kaban ng bayan mula sa mga consumer products, bakit 'di nila punteryahin ang mga luxury items gaya ng mga food supplements, protein bars, energy bars, slimming drinks pati na maging mga cosmetic products?" he added.

Under the proposed tax measure, Finance Secretary Ben Diokno said DOF plans to impose a ₱10 per 100 grams or ₱10 per 100 milliliters tax on pre-packaged foods, including confectioneries, snacks, desserts, and frozen confectioneries.

If the BIR badly wants to boost public revenue, Tulfo said it should focus its attention on food supplements and cosmetic products, which are both multi-billion pesos industries.

He said taxing food supplements and cosmetic products will not affect the poor, adding that these products, regardless of the price, will still be bought by the upper bracket of society.

Meanwhile, reacting on the Department of Health's (DOH) approval of the proposed tax measure to supposedly discourage consumers from buying junk food that they said could lead to obesity and diabetes, Tulfo said DOH should prompt manufacturers to decrease the sodium content of food products they are offering.

He said Singapore manufacturers managed to do this with manufacturers finding low sodium substitute for processed food product without heavily affecting the taste.

Tulfo, binatikos ang planong patawan ng tax ang junk food, iba pang pagkain

Pinalagan ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang anti-poor na plano ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na patawan na ng buwis ang mga chichirya sa susunod na taon.

Aniya, ang mga chichirya ay ang abot-kayang meryenda ng mga mahihirap at kung minsan pa nga ay ginagawa pa itong ulam ng mga kababayan natin sa sektor ng poorest of the poor. Kadalasan pa nga, dagdag niya, ito ay nagiging necessity na sa kanila sa halip na luxury. Kaya kapag pinatawan ito ng buwis, magiging dagdag pasakit ito para sa mga pobre nating kababayan.

"Bakit pinagdidiskitahan ng BIR ang mga chichirya at nais nilang patawan ng buwis ang mga ito? This is very anti-poor!," saad niya.

"Kung ang pakay nila ay para makalikom ng dagdag kita para sa kaban ng bayan mula sa mga consumer products, bakit 'di nila punteryahin ang mga luxury items gaya ng mga food supplements, protein bars, energy bars, slimming drinks pati na maging mga cosmetic products?" dagdag niya.

Sa ilalim ng panukala tungkol sa buwis, sinabi ni Finance Secretary Ben Diokno na plano ng DOF na magpataw ng ₱10 kada 100 gramo o ₱10 kada 100 mililitro ng buwis sa mga pre-packaged na pagkain, kabilang ang mga confectioneries, meryenda, dessert, at frozen na confectioneries.

Sinabi ni Tulfo na dapat ay ibaling ng BIR ang kanilang atensyon sa mga food supplements at cosmetic products.

Binigyang diin niya na ang food supplements at cosmetic products ay mga multi-billion pesos industry at nakatitiyak ang BIR na bilyones din ang kanilang malilikom na buwis mula rito kung kanilang nanaisin.

"Dito, hindi maaapektuhan ang mga maliliit nating kababayan dahil ang tumatangkilik ng mga produktong ito ay mga consumers na hindi naghihikahos," saad ni Tulfo.

At sa dahilan naman ng Department of Health (DOH) sa pagsang-ayon sa BIR para ma-discourage daw ang mga consumer ng chichirya dahil sa high sodium contents nito para maiwasan ang diabetes at obesity, tugon ni Tulfo: "bakit hindi nila kausapin ang mga manufacturers para babaan ang paghalo ng sodium dito?"

Gaya halimbawa sa Singapore na nakahanap ng low sodium substitute ang mga manufacturers doon para sa ilan nilang mga processed food product na hindi naman nalalayo ang lasa.