9/30/2023: Excess Tax Increment Deadline
Authorities must appropriately spend or return any excess increment determined for 2022 by this date. The amount of excess increment should have been reported on the EIC Tab of the TIF Annual Reporting Form.
There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,521 in the last 365 days.
Authorities must appropriately spend or return any excess increment determined for 2022 by this date. The amount of excess increment should have been reported on the EIC Tab of the TIF Annual Reporting Form.