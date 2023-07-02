Elaia Green Vehicles Inc. Revolutionizes Sustainable Transportation with New Electric Trikes and Expansion Plans

Elaia E-Trike Ronaldo Puno

ANTIPOLO, RIZAL, PHILIPPINES, July 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elaia Green Vehicles Inc., owned by Ronaldo Puno, former DILG Secretary of the Philippines, is set to redefine the landscape of sustainable transportation in the country with its upcoming launch of best-in-industry electric trikes. The company is dedicated to providing a greener and more efficient mode of transportation for urban communities.

Elaia Green Vehicles Inc. has been at the forefront of electric vehicle innovation in the country, and their latest line of e-trikes promises to deliver notable advancements. With larger passenger capacity, enhanced comfort, zero smoke emission, noise pollution reduction, and longer battery life, these e-trikes are set to transform the way people travel.

One of the key highlights of Elaia Green Vehicles Inc.'s upcoming launch is its cheaper alternative source of power through fast-charging stations. The company heavily invested in building an extensive network of charging stations to ensure that electric trike owners can conveniently recharge their vehicles and eliminate the range anxiety commonly associated with electric vehicles. This move encourages wider adoption of electric trikes as a sustainable transportation solution.

Elaia's charging stations provide accessibility and convenience for users, making their e-trikes a viable option for urban commuters.

Elaia Green Vehicles Inc. has also entered into partnership with City Savings Bank for a joint motorcycle loan and e-trike venture. This collaboration allows individuals to easily acquire these eco-friendly vehicles and contribute to the greening of their communities.

Ronaldo V. Puno, Owner and Chairman of Elaia Green Vehicles Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the company's vision and plans: "We are thrilled to introduce our new line of electric trikes, which offer a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable mode of transportation. With our strategic partnerships and commitment to expanding charging infrastructure, we aim to make electric trikes more accessible to a wider audience, paving the way for a greener and more livable future."

Elaia Green Vehicles Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact on the transportation sector with its revolutionary electric trikes. Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability, the company is spearheading the industry's transition to a cleaner and greener future.