PRG Realtors of Texas Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Successful Launch
PRG Realtors - PRG Realtors of Texas, a full-service real estate brokerage is celebrating its one-year anniversary since its successful launch on July 1, 2022.
PRG adds value to agents, so they can add value to their clients!”HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PRG Realtors - PRG Realtors of Texas, a full-service real estate brokerage founded by Chuck Poteet, is celebrating its one-year anniversary since its successful launch on July 1, 2022. With its commitment to providing exceptional service and support to agents, buyers, and sellers, PRG Realtors has made a significant impact in the Houston real estate market.
— Chuck Poteet
Chuck Poteet, a seasoned broker with almost four decades of real estate experience, envisioned PRG as a home base that nurtures and empowers agents to become expert guides for their clients. The brokerage's tagline, "Everyone deserves a PRO-Guide in Real Estate," reflects Poteet's dedication to fostering a service-oriented environment where agents can thrive, and clients receive outstanding guidance.
In its first year, PRG Realtors has seen tremendous growth and success, thanks to the relentless efforts of its executive leadership team and directors, including Trey Poteet, Natalia Quintana, Suzanne Poteet, Andrea Poteet, Greg Donaldson, and Audra Betancourt. Their tenacity and expertise in every department have been crucial in making PRG a resounding success.
PRG Realtors also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the 110+ agents, brokers, and teams who trusted and joined the journey with them. Together, they have been unwavering in their commitment to serving clients, resulting in nearly 800 consumers benefiting from professional realty guidance over the past year.
The dedication to excellence displayed by PRG Realtors has garnered national recognition. The brokerage has been honored as 2023 NewsMakers "TrailBlazers" by RisMedia and recognized as one of the Nation's Best 500 Brokerages by RealTrends.
"Our aim at PRG Realtors is to unlock the full potential of each of our agents by providing unwavering support and guidance," said Chuck Poteet, founder of PRG Realtors. "We are committed to transforming good agents into great agents who can lead their clients through the complexities of real estate transactions."
Trey Poteet, Director of Operations and co-founder of PRG Realtors, emphasized the service-oriented approach that defines the brokerage. "We equip our agents with best-in-class tools, technology, and resources to increase their productivity and achieve remarkable results," he stated.
PRG Realtors' corporate office and training center, located at 770 S. Post Oak, Suite 100 in the Galleria, serves as the hub of their operations. In addition, they have a satellite location in Woodlands, Texas, with plans to expand into multiple additional markets in the greater Houston area. Currently, PRG has over 110+ agents serving the greater Houston area from Galveston to Conroe, Dayton to Sealy, and communities in between. Furthermore, PRG has agent members extending their services to other Texas cities, including McAllen, San Antonio, Austin, Waco, and Dallas.
About PRG Realtors of Texas:
PRG Realtors of Texas is a service-oriented real estate brokerage firm that provides agents, buyers, and sellers with the support and guidance they need to achieve their highest dreams. With over four decades of experience, PRG's services, systems, and tools are designed to ensure the best possible outcomes for all parties involved. By treating each agent, buyer, and seller as heroes, PRG Realtors creates a mutually supportive environment that fosters success and prosperity in the real estate industry.
