Maryland Dispensary Assoc. Graduates 1st Class of Social-Equity Cannabis Mentorship, Paving Way for Green Revolution
Small business ownership changes families and communities for generations. The MDDA is immensely proud of the accomplishments of our inaugural cohort, a big step toward industry inclusion.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the same day that adult-use cannabis becomes legal in the State of Maryland, the Maryland Dispensary Association (MDDA) proudly announces the successful completion of the state's first-ever Maryland Cannabis Dispensary Owner Mentorship program. This groundbreaking initiative, organized and hosted by the MDDA and its DEI-affinity partner Project Dream, aims to empower social equity candidates and provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the emerging cannabis industry.
— Jon Kozesky, Executive Director MDDA
The first cohort of the program consisted of 12 exceptional students, carefully selected from a pool of numerous candidates across the state. These individuals meet the social equity qualifications that will allow for them to participate in the initial dispensary license lottery in Maryland this Fall.
The month-long program kicked off with three intensive days in which the students immersed themselves in a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip them with the fundamental aspects of entrepreneurship and business ownership. The program covered diverse subjects including finance, real estate, human resources, accounting, management, and more. Renowned industry experts and experienced professionals served as instructors, ensuring that the students received the highest quality education and mentorship.
In addition to classroom sessions, the students were provided with invaluable hands-on experience through mentorship opportunities. Each student was paired with a seasoned industry professional, who guided them through the intricacies of running a successful cannabis dispensary. They also had the privilege of visiting operational dispensaries, touring a state-of-the-art cannabis testing facility, and exploring a cutting-edge cannabis grow processor. These experiences enriched their understanding of the industry and provided them with practical insights into day-to-day operations.
"Small business ownership changes families and communities for generations. The Maryland Dispensary Association is immensely proud of the accomplishments of our inaugural cohort," said Jon Kozesky, Executive Director of the MDDA. "This mentorship program represents a significant step towards fostering diversity and inclusivity in the cannabis industry. We firmly believe that by empowering social equity candidates, we can create a more equitable and prosperous industry for all."
"This mentorship opportunity has far exceeded my expectations. From the real world insights of the presenters, to the first hand experience and stories of my mentor, the information has given me the confidence to be successful", said Will Choi, a mentee in the program who plans to apply for a license this Fall.
Encouraged by the resounding success of the first cohort, the MDDA is excited to announce that applications for the second cohort of the Maryland Cannabis Dispensary Owner Mentorship program will open later this month. This next group of aspiring entrepreneurs will embark on their journey in the emerging cannabis market, building upon the knowledge and experiences shared by their predecessors.
To apply and learn more about the program, please visit the MDDA website at www.mdmda.org.
About the Maryland Dispensary Association (MDDA): Established as the Maryland Medical Dispensary Association, we have proudly served the medical cannabis community, ensuring quality, safety, and education. With Maryland's recent landmark decision to introduce adult-use cannabis, we're broadening our horizons and are now the Maryland Dispensary Association (MDDA). We stand as the unified voice for both medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries, striving to elevate the industry to new heights.
