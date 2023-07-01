Premier’s statement on Canada Day

CANADA, July 1 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Canada Day:

“Today, people in British Columbia and throughout the country are celebrating and reflecting on Canada Day.

“Many people will watch parades and fireworks, enjoy barbecues with friends and family, and have conversations about what Canada means to them.

“We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful, welcoming and peaceful country. People from around the world come here to build better lives, and we all benefit from this growing diversity. Yet many people continue to face barriers to fully participating in society.

“This Canada Day, I think of the Indigenous people who are driving change in their communities, the province and the country. I think of the more than 15,000 people who fled war in Ukraine and found peace in British Columbia. I think of them and all Canadians from coast to coast to coast who make this country a safe and welcoming place for all.

“Canada Day is also an opportunity to acknowledge the impact Canada’s colonial history has had on generations of Indigenous people and the importance of creating true and lasting reconciliation. Our government is dedicated to this work. Last year, we became the first jurisdiction in Canada to release an action plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and we’ve made significant progress on the action items in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

“Canadian values of diversity, equity, inclusion and peace underpin our work on reconciliation and on other issues we’re addressing to make life better for people in British Columbia, Canada and around the world, from creating more homes for people and making life more affordable, to welcoming more newcomers and tackling climate change.

“As we come together today, let’s continue to listen and learn. Let’s reflect on the past, present and future of Canada, and what we can do to build a better country – one where everyone belongs and no one is left behind.”