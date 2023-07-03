Ceviche Stop Debuts New Menus

Poseidon Ceviche

Locals new favorite summer spot

I created this brunch menu to have a different experience from our dinner menu. We decided to come up with dishes that are tasty and fast to make to cater to those who are on the go” — Chef Walther Adrianzen

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CevicheStop, a restaurant that has an innovative twist on Peruvian cuisine and is led by Chef Walther Adrianzen, will debut a brand-new Brunch menu this summer. They will also add new dishes to their dinner menu, alongside their staple classics.

In addition to their new summer menus, CevicheStop has been hard at work to make the customer experience the best it can be. This past Spring, the restaurant introduced “Latin Band Night”, where guests can enjoy live music every Friday evening while eating a delicious meal. They also upgraded their internal systems for better efficiency, to help the kitchen with orders, and lower customer wait times. The new Menu’s and information about “Latin Band Night” can be found on our website.

About Ceviche Stop: Ceviche Stop first opened their doors in 2021, but Chef Walther and his wife Diana’s dream began when they built their own food cart and started selling just two Ceviche dishes. Since then, Chef Walther’s seamlessly blends the beloved Peruvian cuisine with an innovative twist and expanded his dishes at the restaurant. From the classic Ceviche to the fan favorite Lobster Nachos, this restaurant has quickly become local’s go-to spot. For press inquiries, please email us at cevichestopinc@gmail.com.