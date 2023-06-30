Capability of CPP boosted with latest police equipment to provide securities for VIPs

The capability of Close Personal Protection (CPP) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) boosted with the latest policing equipment’s handover by the People’s Republic of China at Rove Police headquarters on 28 June 2023.

Among the latest capabilities that were handed over are night-vision devices, drones, vehicle search mirrors, full range wireless signal jammer, other protective items and two new vehicles which cost about 5.5 million Solomon Island dollars.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Mr. Li Ming and Hon Minister of the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNCS) Mr. Anthony Veke and the RSIPF Executive were present to witness the handing over program.

The handing over certificates were signed between RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau and Team Leader (TL) China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) Commissioner Zhao Jinyong.

An official opening of a storage facility also happened during the ceremony. The storage facility purposely stores and safely keeps the RSIPF operational equipment.

Minister of the MPNCS Hon. Anthony Veke during the official handing over ceremony said these assets will be fully used by RSIPF to serve and protect the lives, welfare, liberty and property of all individuals in this country. Now people are seeing RSIPF’s capacity being strengthened rapidly, their trust in us is also increasing.

Minister Veke said indeed, as an independent and sovereign country, Solomon Islands must have its own capability and capacity to protect its people. A paramount consideration and objective of working with our partners is to ensure that there is sustainability of our domestic capabilities and capacities.

Honourable Veke said our security environment is evolving and the work of policing is becoming challenging. Hence such ongoing partnership support is welcomed and appreciated.

He said this handing over ceremony is another fine example of continuous genuine and growing friendship. The amount that is spent is huge but more importantly is the ongoing spirit of cooperation and support rendered.

Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Li Ming during the handing over ceremony said, the handover of the shed house and police equipment will again inject fresh power, provide new support and create new opportunities for our policing cooperation. We will continue to support the national security, safety and development of SI.

Team Leader (TL) China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) Commissioner Zhao Jinyong in his remarks during the handing over ceremony said since PRC and Solomon Islands established diplomatic relationship, the Ministry of Public Security has maintained sound cooperative relations with MPNSC and the RSIPF.

Commissioner Zhao said support from China will continually be provided along with all other partners to help RSIPF build a first class police force in the region.

