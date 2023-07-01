Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Third-Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1900 Block of Calvert Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Third-Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the 1900 block of Calvert Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:44 am, the suspect followed the victim as the victim entered a residential building. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the victim and then engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30’s, approximately 5’10” in height, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

