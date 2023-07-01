Strongest lineup over the years – 23 Creative Cities of Gastronomy unfold culinary showcase in Macao

MACAU, July 1 - With Macao’s lifting of travel restrictions, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) once again invites the representatives and chefs from 23 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao for familiarization, exchange and culinary demonstration as a major highlight — the City of Gastronomy Showcase, which was unveiled at Hall B, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao on 30 June. This event consists of 24 sessions of culinary showcase for three days, bringing to life the authentic taste and gastronomic culture of different cities.

Organized by MGTO and co-organized by the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM), the City of Gastronomy Showcase is one of the key highlights at the 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”). It is also the first mega international gastronomic exchange held by MGTO after the pandemic. The event gathers chefs from 23 Creative Cities of Gastronomy, the strongest lineup over the years.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, IFTM Vice-President Diamantina Rosário Coimbra and other guests met with the representatives of the 23 Creative Cities of Gastronomy, including Mayor of Phuket of Thailand, Saroj Angkanapilas, Mayor of Santa Maria Da Feira of Portugal, Emídio Ferreira dos Santos Sousa, and Vice Mayor of Portoviejo of Ecuador, Mirian Mariela Coral López, for group photos. Following that, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and the Creative Cities’ representatives attended the kick-off ceremony together with other guests.

The largest City of Gastronomy Showcase to date

MGTO Director and Macao SAR focal point to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, expressed in her remarks, “During the pandemic, the City of Gastronomy Showcase with the Creative Cities of Gastronomy of Mainland China and Macao alone, here at the Expo, was a great success. This year, with Creative Cities of Gastronomy from Asia, Oceania, Latin and North America, Europe and the Middle East, we will host our largest City of Gastronomy Showcase to date, and can only expect us to conduct a wonderful gastronomic culture feast.”

Chefs present the authentic taste of their cities

This year, chefs from Creative Cities of Gastronomy in Asia, Oceania, Latin and North America, Europe and the Middle East are taking turns to craft their cities’ signature delicacies and share the process of food preparation. Audience can sample the dishes while various cities’ promotional videos are played on site. Residents and visitors can have a close encounter with the cities’ enchanting flavors and culinary arts exemplified by the chefs.

On behalf of Macao as the event host, Antonieta Manhão from Macanese Gastronomic Brotherhood and Li Weichang from Macau Cuisine Association will cook Macanese and Cantonese dishes for the audience at two sessions of culinary showcase.

24 sessions of global culinary showcase

The culinary showcase sessions held on 30 June were as follows (in order of performance): Chengdu (China); Santa Maria da Feira (Portugal); San Antonio (USA); Launceston (Australia); Buraidah (Saudi Arabia); Paraty (Brazil) and Huai’an (China).

The culinary showcase sessions on Saturday (1 July) are from 10:10 to 17:30 as follows (in order of performance): Macao (China); Belém (Brazil); Mérida (Mexico); Shunde (China); Tsuruoka (Japan); Belo Horizonte (Brazil); Phuket (Thailand); Popayán (Colombia) and Yangzhou (China).

The culinary showcase sessions on Sunday (2 July) are from 10:10 to 16:40 as follows (in order of performance): Macao (China); Buenaventura (Colombia); Östersund (Sweden); Florianópolis (Brazil); Usuki (Japan); Portoviejo (Ecuador); Kuching (Malaysia) and Cochabamba (Bolívia).

All the culinary showcase sessions will be live broadcast on MITE’s website (https://www.mitexpo.mo/en/index) to reach a wider audience online.

Renowned chefs join hands for culinary exchange

Chefs from Popayán (Colombia), Tsuruoka and Usuki (Japan), Mérida (Mexico), Santa Maria da Feira (Portugal), Phuket (Thailand) and San Antonio (USA) will join a team of chefs from The Venetian Macao, MGM Macau and Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16 to exchange and share their culinary insights and skills. During their stay in Macao, representatives of various Cities of Gastronomy will also convene an internal meeting to exchange ideas. The representatives and chefs of the Cities of Gastronomy will also take the opportunity to visit local wet markets and distinctive bazaars and explore the World Heritage – The Historic Centre of Macao for a more profound experience of Macao’s gastronomic culture and “tourism +”.