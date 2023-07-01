Emergency closure Likelike Highway Honolulu bound from H-3 to Valley View Drive June 30

Main, News Posted on Jun 30, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will close Likelike Highway Honolulu-bound between the H-3 Freeway and Valley View Drive to address a difference in level between the lanes of the highway. The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, and end at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The regular nightly closures of the Likelike Highway Honolulu-bound for paving are Sunday through Thursday. This Friday night closure is needed to make the road level and safe for motorists. Following this emergency work, the project will return to its regular schedule.

