Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control Notices Limited Brewery Licensees and Temporary Permit Holders Concerning License Renewals for 2023-2024 Term

Renewal Notice

TRENTON – In a notice delivered to all limited brewery licensees and limited brewery Temporary Authorization Permit (TAP) holders today, the Director of the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (“Division”) announced that limited brewery licenses, including those operating on TAPs, have been renewed for the 2023-2024 license term with the existing special conditions in place in accordance with the Division’s May 28, 2019, Special Ruling Authorizing Certain Activities by Holders of Limited Brewery Licenses (“Special Ruling”).

Due to pending legislation (A4630/S3038), however, that may significantly modify the privileges authorized to craft manufacturers during the beginning of the licensing term, the Division will continue not to enforce the guidance in the Special Ruling and the related special conditions regarding brewery activities and events.

Limited Breweries will still be required to comply with all statutory requirements set forth in N.J.S.A. 33:1-10(1)(b) and all other applicable statutory requirements in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

The notice will remain in effect through December 31, 2023, which is the end of the current legislative term. Should the status of the pending legislation change beforehand, the Division will conform its regulatory policies to the law as necessary, including withdrawing or modifying the Special Ruling and/or rescinding the 18 special conditions imposed on the licenses and TAPs, and commencing rulemaking. The Division will reassess the situation as of January 1, 2024, and will offer further guidance to the industry, as necessary.

