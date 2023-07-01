Submit Release
Governor Carney’s Statement on House Majority Leadership Change


DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday issued the following statement on changes in Delaware House of Representatives Majority Leadership:

 

“Speaker Schwartzkopf is not just a great colleague, but a good friend. He’s also provided tremendous service to our state. First as a state trooper then as a member of the General Assembly with his 11 years as Speaker. Our state is better off because of his dedicated and reliable leadership. He’s promoted the health and safety of our communities, especially through his work to promote the prevention and detection of Lyme disease. He’s helped transform our tourism industry and worked to make Delaware’s beaches a world-class destination. Pete guided the Delaware House during some of the most challenging times in recent history. I know he is very much looking forward to having more time to spend with his wife and grandchildren — and he deserves it. I look forward to working with Pete as he continues to represent his district the rest of this session.

 

“I’d like to congratulate Representative Longhurst on becoming Speaker of the House— an important and historic day for Delaware as she becomes Delaware’s first female Speaker. Throughout her time as Majority Leader, Val has pulled together both sides of the Chamber on issues important to all Delawareans including mental health supports and protecting the rights of all Delawareans. We’ve worked side by side for over a decade, and I look forward to working with her, House Majority Leader Melissa Minor-Brown, and House Majority Whip Kerri Evelyn Harris moving forward.” 

 


