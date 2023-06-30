FTC Chair and Commissioners Issue Joint Statement

Today, FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, and Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya unanimously issued a joint statement in response to an article in The Wall Street Journal regarding the Designated Agency Ethics Official:

“Lorielle Pankey is a dedicated, honest, career civil servant who follows the rules set forth by the Office of Government Ethics that apply to ethics officials throughout the federal government. We stand behind and are proud of our career staff. We are extraordinarily lucky to have highly professional and skilled colleagues who tirelessly work to preserve fair competition and protect Americans from unlawful business practices.”