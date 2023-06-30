Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,155 in the last 365 days.

FTC Chair and Commissioners Issue Joint Statement

Today, FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, and Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya unanimously issued a joint statement in response to an article in The Wall Street Journal regarding the Designated Agency Ethics Official:

“Lorielle Pankey is a dedicated, honest, career civil servant who follows the rules set forth by the Office of Government Ethics that apply to ethics officials throughout the federal government. We stand behind and are proud of our career staff. We are extraordinarily lucky to have highly professional and skilled colleagues who tirelessly work to preserve fair competition and protect Americans from unlawful business practices.”

You just read:

FTC Chair and Commissioners Issue Joint Statement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more