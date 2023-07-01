Update No. 1: Suspect arrested without further incident in Middlebury

STATE OF VERMONT

Suspect arrested without further incident in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Vermont (Friday, June 30, 2023) — At about 8 p.m. Friday, police deployed tear gas into the residence at 36 Seymour St. and successfully took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Additional information will be provided by the Middlebury Police Department.

Special teams from the Vermont State Police that responded to this incident included the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Tactical Services Unit and Bomb Squad. The Bristol and Vergennes police departments also provided assistance.

Streets in the area have been reopened, and people who were asked to leave their homes and businesses may return. Police thank all the members of the community for their patience and understanding during this incident.

***Initial news release, 3:40 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023***

Multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded to an emergency situation Friday afternoon, June 30, 2023, centered on a residence on Seymour Street in Middlebury, Vermont. This is a developing incident involving reports of gunfire that began at about 1:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Members of the public should avoid Seymour Street near Elm Street and Lucius Shaw Lane. This incident is believed to be contained to a residence at that location.

There is a heavy police presence in the area from agencies including the Vermont State Police, the Middlebury and Brandon police departments, and the Addison County Sheriff's Department.

No additional details are currently available. Police will provide updates as this incident unfolds.

