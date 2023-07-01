Submit Release
I am The 908th: Capt. Kristian Taylor

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. --  

Fly, fight, and win.

That has been the Air Force motto since 2010, but it doesn’t exactly encompass all that we do. Some of us also care, treat, and heal. Capt. Kristian Taylor, a flight nurse assigned to the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron has answered the call to do just that.

As a flight nurse assigned to the 908 AES, Taylor’s primary responsibility is patient care during transport missions, to include service animals in transport. Having recently returned from a deployment, he takes pride in getting to be able to take care of wounded warriors as they travel to their destinations.

“This is one of the coolest things I can do as a nurse, to fly and also help people while serving our nation is awesome,” said Taylor. “Getting them where they need to be is tremendous.”

Recently recognized as the 2022 Company Grade Officer of the Year for the 908th Airlift Wing, Taylor maintains the rigor of having to keep qualifications for two highly demanding careers. Not only does he have annual training requirements related to his nursing license, but he also has to maintain flight currency for his Air Force Reserve position.

“Nursing is a calling in its own. You need to have a massive call to serve just because of the nature of the job,” said Taylor. “It really requires a level of compassion that is hard to produce, and then wanting to serve in the military at the same time, it’s a lot to take on.”

While it is demanding, Taylor appreciates the mental agility and flexibility that is required of his position. With both aviation and medicine, unpredictable things can and will happen.

“A lot of variables from kits not working, to patients decompensating, to aircraft failure can be thrown at you. It really keeps you on your toes and makes you an agile thinker,” said Taylor.

Even through the challenges of unexpected variables, Taylor is dedicated to what he does, and would rather be doing flight nursing than anything else he can think of.

“I love what I do; I don’t think there’s a greater job in the Air Force,” said Taylor, “It’s very challenging, but it’s a blast.”

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

