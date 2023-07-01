Submit Release
WV Strong: John Tobin, Berkeley County

April 18, 2020

This next story of a Better Angel comes from Inwood, WV.  J&T’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill is a locally owned, 3rd generation small business, owned by John Tobin. Since the closing of schools they have served hundreds of free meals to kids via carryout. They have also turned the fence around their business into a “fence of fondness” where community members stop and put up a sign general or personal thanking front line workers and businesses. They are also delivering meals to local medical offices and local hospitals, Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Memorial Hospital.

I’m always proud of our small businesses, but those that are in a position to give back to their communities are just truly inspirational. Thank you all.



By:  Senator Joe Manchin
