Manchin Announces $2.9 Million for Mingo County Advanced Air Mobility Program

June 30, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority will receive $2,900,000 from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to establish an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) program at the Appalachian Regional Airport. This federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“AAM programs are critical to ensuring America remains a world leader in aerospace technology,” said Senator Manchin. “This new initiative in Mingo County will help secure West Virginia’s continued role in the future of air transportation that moves people and cargo between places not previously served or underserved by aviation through innovative learning opportunities for our students across the Mountain State, with an initial focus on southern West Virginia. I look forward to working with NASA, the Appalachian Regional Airport and Mingo County officials to establish this exciting program and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for similar projects that bring economic opportunity to our great state.”

This funding will be used to establish a technically sophisticated mobile unit that provides hands-on training and educational opportunities around AAM at the Appalachian Regional Airport in Mingo County to engage and introduce the state’s K-16 students to the wide-ranging opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry. The program would have three major components:

Establish a low-cost, mobile airspace monitoring system to include three operator stations, telescoping masts for airspace surveillance and a communication suite with an operational radius of 2.5 miles, via operating software for low altitude monitoring and safety, rack and server systems and computer and monitor systems.

Create a West Virginia K-16 curriculum that incorporates STEM learning opportunities across the design, manufacturing, flight operations, airspace management and sustainment of AAM assets.

Develop state-wide programs that encourage AAM-related entrepreneurism and creative utilization of AAM assets, such as drone filmmaking and drone competitions.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide opportunities for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.