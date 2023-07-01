Manchin Announces $19.8 Million for Five West Virginia Head Start Programs

June 30, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $19,881,651 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for five West Virginia Head Start programs. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that provide early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing nearly $20 million to support the vital efforts of these five programs across the Mountain State. As a long-time supporter of Head Start and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children.”

Individual awards listed below: