Laurens County, Georgia (June 29, 2023) - The GBI has arrested and charged Edwin Lamar Wilkinson, age 60, of Laurens County, Georgia with the following: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealing the death of another. Leslie Young, age 55, of Laurens County, Georgia was also arrested and charged with the following: party to a crime for malice murder, party to a crime for felony murder, party to a crime for aggravated assault, party to a crime for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and party to a crime for concealing the death of another.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the East Dublin Police Department in reference to James Douglas Wilkinson who had been missing since June 1, 2023. Based on the investigation, agents executed a search warrant at 883 Ralph Keen Road, East Dublin, Georgia, the home of Edwin Wilkinson and Leslie Young. While searching the property, agents discovered human remains believed to be James Douglas Wilkinson, but it is still pending positive identification.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.