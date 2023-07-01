Hawai‘i Island Fourth of July celebrations/traffic warnings

Main, News Posted on Jun 30, 2023 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts motorists of two Fourth of July celebrations, which could cause delays in those areas.

On Saturday, July 1, Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) will be completely closed between ʻŌhai Road and Nāʻālehu Spur Road from 10:55 a.m. until 11:55 a.m. for the Nāʻālehu Independence Day Parade. There is no detour route and traffic in both directions will be stopped for an hour during the parade.

On Tuesday, July 4, Bayfront Highway (Route 19) will be completely closed between Pauahi Street to Waiānuenue Street from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. for the Fourth of July-Hilo Bay Blast 2023 fireworks show in Hilo Bay. The detour is Kamehameha Avenue, which runs parallel to Bayfront. Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control signs.

