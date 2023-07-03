3 Years, 3 Primary Judicial Election Victories - IJ Creative Solution’s Streak with Campaign Printing & Marketing
We are proud to be a go-to partner for judicial candidates seeking visually captivating design and high-quality printing and direct mail solutions”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IJ Creative Solutions, a specialized campaign marketing service provider and a leading provider of comprehensive design and printing solutions for political campaigns, is proud to announce its recent success in assisting judicial candidates in securing victories in their respective Democratic Primary elections. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, IJ Creative Solutions has consistently enabled candidates to effectively communicate their vision and connect with voters through visually striking and compelling campaign materials.
— Salma Jahan
The success story began in 2021 with Soma Syed's triumph in the Queens County Civil Court Judge primary election. Leveraging IJ Creative Solutions' dedicated design services, Ms. Syed was able to effectively showcase her qualifications, values, and commitment to justice through an impactful campaign. The visually appealing palm cards, flyers, brochures, and other campaign materials created by IJ Creative Solutions resonated with voters and helped Ms. Syed secure a decisive victory.
In 2022, IJ Creative Solutions continued its winning streak by assisting Hilary Gingold in her campaign for New York County Surrogate's Court Judge. Recognizing the unique requirements of judicial campaigns, IJ Creative Solutions meticulously printed palm cards with same to next day turnarounds. The high-quality materials conveyed Ms. Gingold's expertise, integrity, and dedication to upholding the law, playing a pivotal role in capturing the attention of voters and contributing to her impressive primary win.
Building upon its proven track record, IJ Creative Solutions achieved yet another milestone in 2023 with Sandra Perez's victory in the Queens County Civil Court Judge primary election. By capitalizing on IJ Creative Solutions' comprehensive suite of services, including palm cards, posters, lawn signs and more, Ms. Perez effectively conveyed her values, experience, and commitment to justice. The visually captivating designs and professionally printed materials created by IJ Creative Solutions helped Ms. Perez connect with voters and secure a resounding endorsement from the community.
To meet the evolving needs of political campaigns, IJ Creative Solutions expanded its offerings this year to include direct mail services. With a focus on personalized communication, candidates can now leverage IJ Creative Solutions' expertise to deliver persuasive campaign messages directly to mailboxes. This new addition ensures that candidates maintain a direct connection with their constituents, complementing their online and in-person campaigning efforts.
"We are proud to be a go-to partner for judicial candidates seeking visually captivating design and high-quality printing and direct mail solutions," said Salma Jahan, Chief Executive Officer at IJ Creative Solutions. "Our specialized services, including palm cards, flyers, brochures, campaign signs, posters, t-shirts, and direct mail campaigns, are designed to effectively communicate a candidate's message and help them secure the support they need."
As the 2023 election season continues, IJ Creative Solutions stands ready to partner with judicial candidates who seek to distinguish themselves through visually captivating design, professionally printed materials, and targeted direct mail campaigns. With a proven track record of success, a specialized focus on political design and printing, and a commitment to staying ahead of the curve, IJ Creative Solutions is the ideal partner for candidates aspiring to secure victories in their Democratic Primary elections.
About IJ Creative Solutions:
IJ Creative Solutions is a specialized campaign marketing service provider and a premier source of comprehensive design and printing solutions for political campaigns. With expertise in palm cards, flyers, brochures, campaign signs, posters, t-shirts, direct mail, and more, IJ Creative Solutions helps candidates effectively communicate their message and connect with voters.
For more information and to contact, please visit www.ijcreative.solutions
Disclaimer: This is not an endorsement for any of the candidates mentioned, neither have the candidates mentioned endorsed or vouched for our service. Candidates also may not have solely used IJ Creative Solutions for all of their campaign print and direct marketing efforts and any future campaign successes cannot be guaranteed.
PR & Communications
IJ Creative Solutions
email us here