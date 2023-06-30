Submit Release
Senator Tartaglione’s Budget Reaction

Senator Christine Tartaglione

Senate Democratic Whip Christine Tartaglione released the following statement regarding her no vote on the Commonwealth’s budget today:

“The budget is supposed to reflect our Commonwealth’s moral priorities and aspirations for the future. The bill we voted on today does nothing to move Pennsylvania forward. From failing to act to raise the minimum wage for our Commonwealth’s lowest earners, to failing to fund mass transit, and continuing the systemic underfunding of public education, this bill, and this budget fall far short of the needs of our Commonwealth.

I am hopeful the leadership in the Pennsylvania House will see the failures and shortcomings of this proposed budget, and make the necessary changes to ensure ALL Pennsylvanians are heard and represented in our Commonwealth’s budget.”

