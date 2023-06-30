58 New Officers Graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy">58 New Officers Graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy HELENA – Fifty-eight new officers who will serve in 37 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law…

Submit Release
HELENA – Fifty-eight new officers who will serve in 37 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) within the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in attendance to congratulate and address the graduates.

“Montana’s law enforcement officers face many dangers stemming from an increase in crime, illicit drugs, deliberate attacks, and other perils most of us can’t even imagine,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Today’s graduates have stepped up to protect our communities, but they need the continued support of Montanans. As attorney general, supporting law enforcement and upholding public safety will remain two of my priorities.”

The full list of graduates is available here.

 

Attorney General Knudsen addresses Law Enforcement Officer Basic Course 181 graduates

Attorney General Knudsen presents diploma to graduate of Law Enforcement Officer Basic Course 181

Attorney General Knudsen presents diploma to graduate of Law Enforcement Officer Basic Course 181

 

 

