DatamanUSA LLC reinforces its position as the preferred staffing vendor in the Baltimore region of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA, a leader in providing comprehensive Talent Management in the Information Technology, Temporary Staffing, Healthcare Staffing and professional staffing, has been awarded with B50006477 Enterprise Support Staffing Service and CWA-122-23- Information Technology Staffing Services contracts by the City of Baltimore and Baltimore County Public Schools respectively. The contracts allow the Board of Education of Baltimore and City of Baltimore, Maryland to utilize DatamanUSA’s services.

CWA-122-23- Information Technology Staffing Services

DatamanUSA has been awarded with CWA-122-23- Information Technology Staffing Services. The award will continue assisting with resolving technology related issues at any BCPS school or office for next a few years in all job categories including but not limited to Business Intelligence Reporting Analyst/Developer Microsoft Exchange System Engineer, Enterprise System Engineer, Field Network Technician, System Architect, Application Developer-Full Stack, SQL Database Administrator, IT Project Manager.

B50006477 - Enterprise Support Staffing Service

The B50006477 - Enterprise Support Staffing Service Contract allows DatamanUSA to provide Information Technology staffing services for the Baltimore City Office of Information Technology (BCIT) and other City Departments.

CWA-116-23 Technology Support Staffing Services

DatamanUSA is an incumbent of the Technology Support Staffing Services Contract of the BCPS and has been providing Technology Support Staffing Services to BCPS. The award will continue assisting with resolving technology related issues at any BCPS school or office for next a few years in all job categories including but not limited to Help Desk Support Technician, Help Desk Team Leader, Network Engineer and Support Technician.

"State of Maryland has been a priority client for Dataman. We take pride in our ability to quickly meet our clients ever changing needs and makes a strategic effort to deliver individual projects using local resources to control travel costs. Apart from providing IT Staffing Services, we are also providing Accounting and Fiscal Staffing services to Baltimore County Public Schools through CWA-106-20 – Temporary Staffing for Accounting and Fiscal Related Positions Contract. We are looking forward to helping other organizations in the state of Maryland via these two newly awarded contracts." said Nidhi Saxena, CEO, DatamanUSA.

About DatamanUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive Talent Management in Information Technology, Temporary Staffing, Healthcare Staffing and professional staffing that meets the specialized requirements of government agencies at all levels. Over the last 22 years, more than thousands of DatamanUSA associates have aided our clients in the deployment of successful diverse IT Staffing Services, Information Technology Solutions, Professional Services, Business Solutions, Temporary Staffing, Direct Hire and other Employer Services. IT Division focuses on On-call IT Services that include Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for both commercial and government organizations. Dataman Health focuses on HealthCare staffing while the Temporary Staffing divisions focuses on Temporary Staffing services in all other non-IT temporary staffing job domains.

