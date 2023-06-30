Mini Mall Storage: Storage Company Gears Up For Busy Season In Calgary, Canada, With A Celebratory 2nd Month Free Offer On A Selection Of Units

Calgary, Alberta – Mini Mall Storage, a self storage company with locations across the United States and Canada, has a location in Calgary, Canada, that provides customers with a large range of interior and drive-up storage units, as well as storage cubes.

In anticipation of busy season’s arrival, Mini Mall Storage is offering customers the opportunity to receive their 2nd month free on a selection of storage units. Their storage units have interior lighting and are protected by several security measures, such as coded gates, a fully fenced perimeter, and 24-hour security cameras.

From temporary storage needs to long-term storage requirements for your business, Mini Mall Storage has units that fit your situation,” said a spokesperson from Mini Mall Storage. “Whether it is for life events like graduation and marriage or decluttering projects, by providing both indoor and drive-up storage units, Mini Mall Storage in southeast Calgary is a one-stop-shop for your storage needs.”

Mini Mall Storage’s Calgary location is based near the corner of Glenmore Trail and 52 Street SE. The company hopes to provide residents in the nearby areas of Ogden, Riverbend, and Quarry Park, with an affordable and high-quality storage solution.

Secure, Convenient Storage Units

Providing both indoor and drive-up storage unit options, Mini Mall Storage in southeast Calgary offers customers affordable and flexible storage in Calgary with month-to-month leases instead of a long-term contract.

Mini Mall Storage has a variety of storage unit sizes available to cater to a diverse range of customer’s storage needs, including:

5′ x 5′

The 5×5, 25-square-foot storage unit is about the size of a walk-in closet and is great for holding household clutter, small furniture, and seasonal items.

Ideal for storing:

Boxes of offseason clothing and old toys

Small furniture or appliances

Seasonal decor or equipment, such as garden tools and camping gear

10′ x 10′

This storage unit is not too big, not too small, but just right for bulky furniture or equipment. The 10×10, 100-square-foot space is about the size of half of a standard garage and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

Ideal for storing:

Household furniture such as sofas, tables, dressers, mattress sets, and coffee or bedside tables

Electronics and musical instruments

Seasonal decor or equipment such as garden tools, bicycles, skis, and camping gear

10′ x 20′

This storage space is perfect for customers between moves, staging their homes for selling, or planning a big remodel. The 10×20, 200-square-foot storage unit is about the size of a small garage and can fit the contents of a three- or four-bedroom home.

Bulky household furniture such as sectional sofas, dining tables, mattress sets, dressers, and entertainment centers

Major appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators

10′ x 30′

This storage unit is about the size of a large garage for those seeking a major space solution. Their 10×30, 300-square-foot spaces offer enough room to fit the contents of a four- or five-bedroom home.

Ideal for storing:

Items that aren’t easily boxed up

Large household furniture such as sectional sofas, entertainment centers, and mattress and dining sets

Major appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators

More information

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its location in Calgary, Alberta, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/alberta/calgary/5210-77th-ave-se-2/.

